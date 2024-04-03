Zimbabwe declares state of disaster over severe drought

Zimbabwe has declared a state of disaster over a drought that has left around three million people facing hunger – making it the third country in southern Africa to raise the alarm.

Poor rains have wrought havoc across much of the region, where according to the UN’s World Food Programme 20 million people don’t have regular access to nutritious food.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country needs $2bn (£1.6bn) to combat the effects of food insecurity within its borders.

Much like in neighbouring Zambia and Malawi, which have also declared states of disaster and emergency, low rainfall has wiped out about half of Zimbabwe’s maize crop – the nation’s staple food.

The grain shortage has subsequently pushed up food prices.

Zimbabwe now joins the regional scramble to find maize on the international market.

The authorities say that the number of people needing food aid will be higher than an initial projection of 2.7 million.