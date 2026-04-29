Zimbabwe Embassy Warns Nationals To Stay Indoors As Anti-Foreigner Protests Spread In South Africa

Zimbabwe Embassy In Pretoria Issues Safety Warning To Nationals Amid Anti-Foreigner Protests In South Africa

Zimbabwe’s Embassy in Pretoria has issued a safety warning to its citizens living in South Africa following reports of protests targeting foreign nationals, urging them to stay indoors, remain vigilant, and prioritise their safety

The advisory, released on 28 April 2026, highlights growing concerns over demonstrations reported in major cities. The communication was shared by the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in South Africa via its official X account.

Reports Of Protests Targeting Foreign Nationals

The embassy outlined what it described as a worrying situation unfolding in parts of South Africa. It indicated that its consulates had received multiple reports of unrest.

In the advisory, the embassy stated:

“The Consulate of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg and Cape Town have received reports of disturbing demonstrations that are targeting foreign nationals. These incidents pose a serious risk to the safety and well-being of Zimbabwean nationals residing in South Africa.”

The message places particular focus on Johannesburg and Cape Town, where Zimbabwe maintains consular offices. However, no specific incidents or locations were detailed in the statement.

Embassy Urges Caution And Limited Movement

Zimbabwean nationals were given clear instructions to minimise risk during the unrest. The embassy urged individuals to take precautionary measures and remain alert.

The advisory reads:

“Remain vigilant and avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place.”

“Stay indoors and limit unplanned movements.”

“Report any incidents to the local South African Police Services, Embassy and the Consulates of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg and Cape Town.”

“Keep essential documents with you at all times.”

The guidance suggests a heightened level of concern, with emphasis on limiting exposure to potential flashpoints and maintaining access to identification documents.

Contact Details Shared For Assistance

The embassy also provided contact details for its offices in Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Cape Town, encouraging citizens to seek assistance where necessary.

In its closing remarks, the embassy reiterated its commitment to citizens abroad, stating:

“The Government of Zimbabwe is committed to ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of its nationals.”