ZIMBABWE HAILS ZAMBIA’S LIBERATION SUPPORT, CHAMPIONS DEVOLUTION AT 45TH INDEPENDENCE COMMEMORATION IN LUSAKA





Lusaka, Zambia – 17 May 2025



Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Republic of Zambia, Her Excellency Mrs. Charity Charamba, has paid tribute to Zambia’s unwavering support during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, describing the country as “a true ally in freedom” and reaffirming the deep-rooted bond between the two nations.





Speaking at a luncheon in Lusaka to mark Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence Anniversary, Ambassador Charamba praised Zambia’s historic role in providing sanctuary, resources, and solidarity to Zimbabwean freedom fighters during the war for independence.





“We remember and honour Zambia not just as a neighbour, but as a comrade-in-arms—one that stood with us during our darkest and most defining moments,” said Ambassador Charamba. “Our shared history is the foundation of our enduring friendship and strategic partnership.”





She acknowledged the continued cooperation between the two countries through platforms such as the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation and the Joint Defence and Security Mechanism, highlighting these as vital in strengthening peace, security, and economic collaboration in the region.





The event was attended by high-level dignitaries including the Guest of Honour, Honourable Felix C. Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science, who represented Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. Senior officials from the United Party for National Development (UPND), including Secretary General Batuke Imenda and National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso, also graced the occasion.





In line with this year’s theme, “Zimbabwe at 45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030,” Ambassador Charamba spotlighted the central role of decentralisation in shaping Zimbabwe’s future. She described devolution as a transformative pillar of the country’s development model, aimed at achieving upper-middle-income status by 2030.





“Devolution is not just a policy—it is a people-powered strategy that allows every community to define and drive its development,” she said.



“Under the leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is empowering its provinces and districts to take charge of their own growth, ensuring no place and no citizen is left behind.”





Ambassador Charamba also addressed Zimbabweans in the diaspora, whom she described as the “11th Province,” calling on them to actively support the national development agenda. She urged them to seize emerging investment opportunities in agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, manufacturing, and renewable energy, particularly at the local level where impact is most immediate.





She highlighted how devolution is already delivering tangible results. In response to the El Niño-induced drought, food aid has reached rural households while urban families have benefited from targeted cash transfers. Major infrastructure projects—including the upgrade of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and the rehabilitation of the Harare-Chirundu Highway—demonstrate decentralised development in action.





Ambassador Charamba also celebrated broader national milestones, including a bumper wheat harvest, increased adoption of solar energy, and the establishment of innovation hubs through the country’s Education 5.0 strategy. All, she noted, reflect a decentralised, community-centric approach to national transformation.





In her address with a toast, Ambassador Charamba honoured the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and reaffirmed the unbreakable friendship between Zimbabwe and Zambia.





“As we look ahead to Zimbabwe’s 50th year of independence, we do so with gratitude to Zambia for walking with us in the past, and with hope for a shared future of peace, prosperity, and people-driven progress,” she said.



©️ UPND Media Team