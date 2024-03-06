ZIMBABWE: HICHILEMA BLUNDERS AGAIN- Fred M’membe

ZIMBABWE: HICHILEMA BLUNDERS AGAIN

Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s willingness to be an enabler of the imperialist agenda against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Republic of Zimbabwe is shameful.

Two days ago, the US government sanctioned several Zimbabwean individuals, including President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

But in a never seen before diplomatic blunder and amateurism, Mr Hichilema took to Twitter praising the US for its action on Zimbabwe.

“Pleased to see @POTUS President Biden terminate the #Zimbabwe Sanctions Program. This is further evidence that Pres. Biden listens to his African partners. We hope this is an opportunity for a new direction for Zimbabwe and regional engagement,” stated Mr Hichilema in his tweet.

Biden listens to his African partners (like Mr Hichilema) to impose sanctions on President Mnangagwa!

How can a leader expose his intellectual and ideological bankruptcy and diplomatic bias in such a manner? How can a leader be so insensitive to his fellow Head of State in a neighbouring county? What type of human being is Mr Hichilema? What propels his heart, his personality, and his abilities to make decisions, especially about fellow human beings? What has President Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe done to him?

It’s unfortunate that Mr Hichilema has continued to bring shame on Zambia through his embarrassing puppetry attempts to impress his Western masters.

Beyond his tagging along with imperial powers and colonisers in supporting Israel’s genocide on innocent Palestinians, Mr Hichilema is going as far as openly supporting an imperialist agenda and propaganda against fellow African or regional leaders. What a shame? What an awful way to go about diplomatic relations between brotherly nations? This has never happened within SADC in a long time.

In fact, this is a geopolitical taboo, which was a no-go area even for those who have reincarnated into Mr Hichilema in serving Western interests, such as Malawi’s Kamuzu Banda and Zaire’s Mobutu Sese Seko.

As if that is not enough, Mr Hichilema, in his zeal to show his puppet masters how deep he was licking imperial boots, forgot to read properly and understand the context of the situation on sanctions against Zimbabwe. Yet he unashamedly rushed to parade his ignorance online over a matter he totally had no clue about or historical perspective.

But even if it were true that the sanctions had indeed been lifted, Mr Hichilema’s gratitude to Mr Biden and the US is shameful and too colonial, given that the sanctions are illegal, cruel and unjust, and have been used by the imperialists to inflict pain and suffering on innocent Zimbabweans all because they seek to keep African countries under the servitude of Western interests.

So rather than thank the US, we expected Mr Hichilema to condemn the sanctions and speak for African dignity and freedom, even though that would be expecting too much from Mr Hichilema, who has already shown clearly that his interest is to serve the Western interests with shameless loyalty, even if it means playing a clown for them, like he did this week on the sanctions against President Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe.

Zambia, twasebana!

Mayibuye iAfrica!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party