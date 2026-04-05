Zimbabwe Hikes Fuel Prices Again As Petrol Hits US$2.23, Diesel US$2.11

Zimbabwe Hikes Fuel Prices Again As Neighbours Cut Taxes: Petrol US$2.23, Diesel US$2.11

Zimbabwean motorists will now pay more at the pump after fuel prices were increased again, with petrol rising to US$2.23 (approximately R41.35) per litre and diesel climbing to US$2.11 (approximately R39.15), effective 2 April 2026, even as neighbouring countries introduced tax cuts to cushion consumers.

The latest adjustment was announced by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) on 2 April 2026, with authorities citing rising global fuel costs and supply pressures. The increase comes just days after Zambia, Namibia and South Africa moved in the opposite direction by reducing fuel taxes to protect motorists from escalating global oil prices.

Cost Pressures Force New Fuel Hike

Introducing the new prices, ZERA confirmed that rising global costs were behind the latest increase.

“Please be advised of the petroleum prices effective 2 April 2026 as follows: Diesel (50) US$2.11 per litre and Blend (E5) petrol US$2.23 per litre.”

Authorities also stressed that fuel supply remains stable despite the increase.

“The Government, through ZERA, continues to monitor the security of supply of petroleum products in the market… there are enough stocks of petroleum products in the supply chain… with more than three months’ supply cover.”

ZERA also highlighted global pressures affecting fuel prices.

“Since the last price review, FOB price for diesel has gone up by 33.16%, and for petrol by 5.96%.”

Officials added that supply routes are being diversified due to global tensions.

“Working with oil traders, the Government is opening up supply routes not affected by the current conflict in the Middle East.”

Authorities said price reviews would continue regularly.

“While Government ensures security of fuel supply, ZERA notices that the cost pressures are piling up, and these require that prices be reviewed for two weeks to avoid fuel shortages and arbitrage.”

Diesel Would Have Hit US$2.65 Without Government Intervention

Authorities revealed that diesel prices could have been significantly higher without intervention.

“Government will endeavour to keep the price of diesel lower than what it ought to be. Without Government intervention, the price of diesel would have been US$2.65 per litre.”

This means diesel users are paying about US$0.54 less (approximately R10.00) than the potential market price.

ZERA also confirmed that government removed taxes to cushion key industries.

“Government has removed all taxes and levies on diesel.”

Authorities said the move aims to protect mining, agriculture, haulage and passenger transport sectors from sharp cost increases.

There was also a possible relief signal for petrol users.

“The price of petrol is expected to decrease in the next review as it coincides with commencement of ethanol production.”

Officials added:

“Increasing the blending mandate to E20 contains the petrol price by around 18 cents.”

The government also approved additional supply routes.

“Government has… approved the importation of diesel by road, in addition to pipeline and rail.”

Authorities also confirmed that Petrotrade and National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC) will help ensure fuel availability across the country, including remote areas.

Regional Countries Move To Shield Motorists

The increase comes as neighbouring countries introduced relief measures.

Zambia introduced tax cuts on 31 March 2026, with petrol at about US$1.42 (approximately R26.35) and diesel at US$1.56 (approximately R28.95).

The Zambia Energy Regulation Board (ERB) stated:

“Government has resolved to intervene by temporarily suspending Excise Duty and Zero Rating of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel for a period of three months, from April to June 2026.”

Namibia also introduced fuel levy reductions from 1 April 2026.

“Cabinet has resolved to reduce fuel levies by 50% for three months to mitigate the impact on consumers.”

South Africa also announced relief measures on 31 March 2026, reducing the general fuel levy temporarily.

Authorities said the intervention would cost about R6 billion (approximately US$324 million).

These regional interventions place Zimbabwe’s new fuel prices among the highest in the region.

Zimbabwe petrol now stands at US$2.23 from US$2.17 while diesel is US$2.11 from US$2.05.