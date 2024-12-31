Zimbabwe Increases Retirement Age: Big Changes for Civil Servants, Soldiers, Doctors and More

In a significant development that will be welcomed by civil servants and members of the uniformed forces in Zimbabwe, the government has increased the retirement age.

The changes, set to take effect on 1 January 2025, are contained in Statutory Instrument (SI) 197 of 2024 which can be cited as the Public Service (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 3).

Zimbabwe Extends Retirement Age for Civil Servants

Under the new regulations, civil servants can now work until the age of 70, up from the previous limit of 65. However, upon reaching 60 they can still choose early retirement by giving a three-month notice.

“…before the effective date, may have a pensionable age of sixty-five years with option to retire at seventy-years on full pension: Provided that any retirement after the year of sixty-fifth anniversary and before the seventieth anniversary shall be deemed to be early retirement; or on or after the effective date, shall have a pensionable age of seventy years,” part of the SI reads.

Zimbabwe Increases Retirement Age for Soldiers

The retirement age for regular soldiers is now 55, up from 50. These regulations are contained in Statutory Instrument 198 of 2024 which can be cited as the Defence (Regular Force) (Non-Commissioned Members) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 8).



A member of the ZDF can also work until they are 60 years.

“A permanent member shall, whatever the length of his or her pensionable service, retire on attaining the age of fifty-five years: Provided that — (a) if the Minister, on the recommendation of the Commander, considers that it is desirable in the public interest, he or she may allow that member to continue to serve for a period of five years until he or she attains the age of sixty years; or (b) if that member is allowed to continue to serve in terms of paragraph (a), the Commander may, on giving twelve months’ written notice to the member of his or her intention to do so, require him or her to retire before he or she has served that period,” part of the SI reads.

A member of the ZDF can now retire at the age of 65 if they are a war veteran.

“A member who has continued to serve in terms of proviso (a) to subsection (4) shall retire on attaining the age of sixty years: Provided that a member who is a war veteran shall continue to serve for further periods, not exceeding twelve months at a time, until he or she attains the age of sixty-five years. (6) A member who has continued to serve in terms of subsection (5) shall retire on attaining the age of sixty-five years,” the SI further reads.

Additionally, commissioned officers in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) can now retire at 65, with the option to work until they are 70. The regulations specify:

“A permanent service officer who has continued to serve in terms of proviso (a) of subsection (6) shall retire on attaining the age of seventy years. A permanent service officer appointed before the effective date on pensionable terms of service shall have a pensionable age of sixty-five years unless the member elects to retire at seventy years of age and any retirement before the elected pensionable age of seventy shall be deemed to be early retirement.”

Retirement Age for Police, Prisons, and Health Services

The retirement ages for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), and Health Services have also been increased though specific details are yet to be clarified.