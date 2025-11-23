ZIMBABWE IS BUILDING A FUTURE CITY!

0

 AFRICA, LOOK AGAIN — ZIMBABWE IS BUILDING A FUTURE CITY! ️

Yes, it’s real  Zimbabwe Cyber City is rising in Mount Hampden, just outside Harare!



With $500 million in investment, this smart city will feature luxury villas, tech hubs, AI infrastructure, blockchain systems, and eco-friendly design  all built by African hands with global ambition.



Backed by the government and UAE partners, it’s set to become a Special Economic Zone attracting digital asset firms, investors, and innovators across Africa.



From farmland to futuristic skyline  Zimbabwe is aiming for the stars.

Not a dream. It’s under construction now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here