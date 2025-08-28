Zimbabwe MP Wants Mandatory DNA Testing At Birth, Says Law Will Protect Women

Zimbabwe MP Pushes For Mandatory DNA Tests At Birth To Curb Violence

A Zimbabwean female Member of Parliament has called for a new law to make DNA testing mandatory at birth. She says the law is necessary to prevent violence against women.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Bridget Nyandoro, who is the legislator for Southerton Constituency, announced her plans at a gender-based violence symposium in Harare on August 27, 2025. She stated she will soon bring a motion before parliament to argue her case. Her call comes just weeks after a prominent opposition leader made a similar suggestion.

MP Says Motion Will Mitigate Gender-Based Violence

Addressing the symposium, Nyandoro acknowledged her motion would be controversial. However, she argued it is a vital step to protect women from extreme violence linked to paternity fraud. She connected the issue directly to the country’s femicide crisis.

“I am going to move a motion in Parliament to have mandatory DNA testing at birth. I know it is not going to be a favourable one, but I believe it will go a long way in mitigating the effects of gender-based violence,” Hon. Nyandoro told the audience.

“Many times, we have seen women being killed after 22 years when someone discovers they have been taking care of a child who is not theirs.”

The MP also highlighted the profound impact on children who later discover the man they call father is not their biological parent. She stated mandatory testing at birth would prevent this trauma, shielding children from long-term mental health challenges.

New Data Reveals Shocking Paternity Test Results

The MP’s proposal is supported by startling new statistics from a local DNA testing firm. Global DNA Zimbabwe has reported that an overwhelming majority of tests they conduct return a negative result.

Partners Chiriseri from Global DNA Zimbabwe provided the figures in an interview with HealthTimes. He explained the stark reality for many men who seek clarity.

“The current statistics for people who have undergone testing are both shocking and interesting. Most clients come for paternity tests, and currently, 72% of the results issued are negative, while only 28% are positive,” said Chiriseri.

He clarified that paternity tests offer absolute certainty, with results showing either a 0% or a 99.99% probability of paternity. The data suggests a significant number of Zimbabwean men are raising children they mistakenly believe are their biological offspring.

Opposition Leader Backs Controversial Call

Hon. Nyandoro is not alone in her controversial stance. A few weeks before her announcement, opposition leader and former presidential candidate Linda Masarira also called for mandatory paternity testing. Masarira described the practice of misleading men over paternity as a form of deception.

“This might be an unpopular opinion with many of my sisters, but it must be said. Far too often, we see situations where women are forcing, manipulating, or even blackmailing men into taking care of children from previous relationships or marriages—children who are not biologically theirs,” Masarira stated.

“This is unfair. It places a heavy and unnecessary burden on men, both financially and emotionally. It is also a form of deception that erodes trust, dignity, and mental health.”

The converging opinions from two different female political figures indicate a growing movement. They are pushing for a legislative solution to an issue they say devastates families and endangers women’s lives. The motion is expected to be presented to the Zimbabwean parliament in the coming months.