Zimbabwe Relaxes Lithium Export Ban For Chinese Firms 2 Months After Crackdown

Zimbabwe Grants Lithium Export Quotas To Chinese Firms 2 Months After Ban

Zimbabwe has granted lithium export quotas to two Chinese mining companies just two months after authorities imposed a nationwide ban on raw mineral and lithium concentrate exports aimed at curbing smuggling and boosting local beneficiation.

Reuters reports that the quotas were awarded to Chengxin Lithium, which operates the Sabi Star Mine, and Sinomine Resources, which runs Bikita Minerals. The move signals a partial relaxation of the February 2026 suspension while maintaining stricter controls on mineral exports.

The development was reported on April 14, 2026, with officials confirming that companies will now be allowed to export lithium concentrates under controlled quotas and conditions requiring more local processing.

Government Introduces Controlled Lithium Export Quotas

Zimbabwe imposed a blanket ban in February 2026 after authorities uncovered alleged smuggling and misdeclaration of valuable multi-mineral ores. The ban halted exports of raw minerals and lithium concentrates while the government reviewed compliance and beneficiation requirements.

Deputy Minister of Mines Fred Moyo confirmed that companies were allocated different export levels.

“Individual companies got different levels of their export quotas,” Deputy Minister of Mines Fred Moyo said.

Authorities earlier indicated that companies would only be allowed to resume exports after meeting the beneficiation and compliance requirements.

According to China Securities Journal, Chengxin Lithium confirmed that its quota was sufficient to support its production operations in Zimbabwe.

“The company’s lithium concentrate production capacity in Zimbabwe was approximately 290,000 metric tons annually, and the quota received was sufficient for meeting production needs,” the report stated.

Sinomine Resources, which operates Bikita Minerals, reportedly received a quota of about 200,000 metric tons.

“The quota received was roughly equivalent to its monthly output in Zimbabwe,” the publication reported.

Meanwhile, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, another major lithium investor in Zimbabwe, reportedly said it had not yet received any communication regarding export quotas.

Zimbabwe Lithium Sector Remains Strategic

Zimbabwe remains Africa’s largest lithium producer and a key supplier to China’s battery manufacturing industry.

In 2025, Zimbabwe exported 1.128 million metric tons of lithium-bearing spodumene concentrate to China. This accounted for approximately 15 percent of China’s lithium concentrate imports for the year.

The government has also encouraged companies to invest in local processing plants, with over US$1 billion (approximately R18.4 billion) already invested in lithium beneficiation projects.

Officials say the introduction of export quotas aims to balance revenue generation with long-term beneficiation goals.