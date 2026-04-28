Zimbabwe Succession Bombshell: Chiwenga Backed as “Next President” in Explosive Power Struggle!





Zimbabwe’s landscape has been rocked by a bold declaration from Retired Lieutenant General Winston Sigauke Mapuranga, who insists that VP Constantino Chiwenga is destined to become the nation’s next president; “full stop.





Mapuranga dismissed any talk of delaying elections beyond 2028, stressing that Zimbabwe’s Constitution, particularly Section 328, clearly enforces term limits and the need for a referendum to extend power.

He fiercely criticised the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill, widely dubbed CAB3, portraying it as a calculated move to block Chiwenga’s rise rather than a genuine development agenda.





Referencing the legacy of Operation Restore Legacy, Mapuranga argued that promises of democracy and constitutional order are now under threat. As tensions mount within ZANU-PF, the battle over succession is intensifying—raising stakes ahead of what could be a 2028 election showdown.