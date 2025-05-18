Zimbabwe Tops World Beer Drinking Countries List





Zimbabweans consumed a staggering 2.66 million hectolitres of lager beer in 2024, marking a notable increase from previous years, according to newly released figures from Delta Corporation, the country’s leading beverage manufacturer.

The record-breaking consumption underscores a growing national appetite for lager, especially among younger, urban drinkers. Delta attributes the surge in demand to its expanded production capacity and the establishment of more efficient distribution networks, which have allowed the company to maintain a consistent beer supply across all provinces.

Among the wide array of lager brands produced by Delta, Carling Black Label led the charge, selling over one million hectolitres and securing its position as the most popular lager in the country. The brand’s dominant performance highlights shifting consumer preferences and deepening brand loyalty in a competitive market.

Industry experts say the rise in beer consumption mirrors broader socio-economic changes in Zimbabwe. These include marginal improvements in disposable incomes within certain urban segments and a cultural shift toward social drinking as a lifestyle trend.

“We are seeing a lifestyle change, especially in urban areas, where lager is becoming the beverage of choice,” noted one market analyst. “It’s no longer just about the drink – it’s part of the social identity for many young adults.”

In response to this growing demand, Delta Corporation has pledged continued investment in brewing infrastructure and product development. The company has also hinted at plans to diversify its product offerings to retain market dominance and respond to evolving consumer tastes.

With beer consumption on the rise and competition intensifying, Delta’s proactive approach suggests the country’s beverage industry is poised for further growth in the coming years.