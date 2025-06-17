Zimbabwe Woman Jailed 15 Years For “Virginity Test” On Girl (11)

Betrayal of trust: Mazowe woman jailed 15 years for “virginity testing” on 11-year-old

A 33-year-old woman from Mazowe has been jailed for 15 years after sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl under the pretext of conducting a “virginity test.”

The Bindura Regional Magistrates’ Court handed down the sentence on Friday, following an incident that shocked both the courtroom and the community. The woman was known to the victim’s family and claimed she had been sent by the child’s mother.

Lured And Violated

The disturbing events took place on 26 April 2025. According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the woman lured the child into a private space and told her she had been instructed to carry out a “virginity test.”

In a press release dated 13 June 2025, the NPAZ detailed what happened:

“The offender lured the child by falsely claiming that she had been sent by the victim’s mother to conduct a virginity test.

She then inserted her fingers into her own private parts and subsequently into the complainant’s private parts.”

The act was interrupted when the girl’s mother walked in unexpectedly and caught the woman in the middle of the assault.

“When confronted, the offender claimed she was conducting a virginity test,” said the NPAZ.

“The victim’s mother immediately reported the incident to the police, which led to the woman’s arrest.”

A Hidden Crime Brought To Light

The court heard that the woman was a close friend of the girl’s mother and often visited their home. The betrayal has left the family devastated and the community in shock.

This case has raised alarm bells across the country because it exposes a form of abuse that is often ignored: female-on-female sexual assault.

The NPAZ emphasised:

“This case highlights the often-overlooked reality of female-on-female sexual assault, which can be just as damaging and traumatising as rape by a male.

The violation of children’s bodies and the perversion of trust by people known to children in our communities is becoming rampant.”

Parents in Mazowe expressed outrage, calling for better awareness and stronger safeguards.

One mother told reporters:

“We tell our children to stay away from strange men, but no one expects something like this from a woman we know and trust.”

Justice Delivered, But Scars Remain

The offender was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for aggravated indecent assault — a sentence that reflects the seriousness of the crime.

“The lengthy sentence handed down reflects the gravity of such crimes and sends a clear message that such predatory behaviour, regardless of the gender of the perpetrator or survivor, will not be tolerated,” stated the NPAZ.

The young girl is now receiving counselling, and support services have been mobilised. Social workers say the trauma may take time to heal.

Community leaders are urging parents and guardians to speak openly with their children and report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

“Justice has been served,” the NPAZ said,

“but we must remain vigilant and protect our children from all forms of abuse.”