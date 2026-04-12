“ZIMBABWEAN BILLIONAIRE SIR WICKNELL CHIVAYO AGREES TO PAY OVER R90 MILLION IN DIVORCE SETTLEMENT — MILLIONS ALREADY PAID, MORE DUE IN 30 DAYS AS CUSTODY AND MAINTENANCE DETAILS EMERGE!”





The divorce between Zimbabwean businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo and Sonja Madzikanda has officially been finalized, revealing a multimillion-rand settlement.





According to reports, Chivayo has agreed to pay US$5 million (approximately R90 million) in maintenance. Of that amount, US$2.2 million (around R40 million) has already been paid, while the remaining US$2.8 million (about R50 million) is due within 30 days.





As part of the agreement, Chivayo will also cover 12 months of expenses for the children, while Madzikanda has been granted primary custody. Chivayo will reportedly have access to the children for one week per month.





The division of assets between the two parties is being handled separately.



The high-value settlement has sparked widespread discussion online, with many reacting to the scale of the figures involved and what it reveals about high-profile divorces involving wealthy individuals.