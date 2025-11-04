Zimbabwean Minister Slammed for Congratulating Samia Suluhu Hassan After Disputed Tanzania Election

“Read the Room!”: Zimbabwean Minister Slammed Over Post Praising Samia Suluhu Hassan Presidential Victory

Zimbabwean Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera has found herself under fire after congratulating Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election.

This comes as the elections were marred by widespread reports of irregularities, deadly protests, and voter suppression.

Taking to her X account, Mavetera posted a picture of herself with the Tanzanian leader and wrote:

“A monumental moment for Tanzania. My heartfelt congratulations to Her Excellency President @SuluhuSamia. Your victory paves the way for women and girls across our continent, proving that with determination, every ceiling can be shattered. Karibu sana Rais! #WomenLead #Inspiration”

Elections Marred by Violence and Irregularities

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner with an overwhelming 98 percent of the vote. However, the elections were marred by intimidation and violent protests.

Criticism Mounts Against Mavetera

Mavetera’s congratulatory post immediately drew sharp criticism from social media users who accused her of insensitivity and poor timing. Many argued that it was inappropriate to celebrate a victory clouded by electoral manipulation and human rights violations.

Here are some of the comments:

@letterstoafrica;

I guess you’re okay with 700+ people who died so that this woman can get the “victory”

As an IT minister it’s normal for you to shut down the internet in the middle of an election?

Are we now to assume you will also take the same action with the Zimbabwean people soon!?

You’re on the wrong side of this one and we will not forget this!

WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF #Tanzania

@okayojoshua;

Monumental? For women?

Get serious. This is pathetic

@zandy_thabethe;

Why am i not surprised that you are from Zimbabwe, a failed shithole of a country, congratulating & valadating a dictator.

@RangaNaiti;

Why are these people so evil樂

She doesn’t care that Tanzania is burning people are being killed. here is varakashi minister sending congratulatory messages .

This is disgusting to the core 臘

@KeeganMathe;

You are a disgrace not only to your intellect or the exact lack of, but also to young women who hoped to see a reasoning young minister doing what is morally right!

@MagumboLioness;

One of the qualities you need as a leader is to be able to read the room. Have the wisdom to know what to say and when to say it. With the chaos and post-election protests & deaths taking place in Tanzania at the moment, u could have just kept quiet for now. Miswai imi