Zimbabweans Defend Uebert Angel, Claim Documentary Was Meant to Discredit Ambassadorial Post

Zimbabweans Defend Uebert Angel

Zimbabweans have rallied behind Ambassador Uebert Angel, the country’s Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas, defending him against allegations of gold smuggling and money laundering made in the Al Jazeera documentary “Gold Mafia.” They believe that Ambassador Angel was specifically targeted in an attempt to discredit his appointment as Ambassador at Large.

Ambassador Angel’s Denial of Allegations

Angel, who is also a Prophet and the leader of the Spirit Embassy – The Good News Church and Uebert Angel Ministries, has vehemently denied the allegations of gold smuggling and money laundering made against him. He insists that he has never been involved in any form of gold smuggling or money laundering.

Angel’s Revelations of Sting Operation

Furthermore, Ambassador Angel has emphasized that he was actually conducting a sting operation in conjunction with Zimbabwe’s intelligence and security services. The Ambassador’s lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku said,

“In that documentary, all the things that are said, no one was phoned, the first lady or Henrietta Rushwaya were decoys that were put in an intelligence operation. So even the statements that you hear are not real.

“If you were to put it very boldly or mildly, they were acting along and it’s unfortunate that according to the version we are putting it is unfortunate that it is national security issues that are then played in public because of the agenda of these people which then forces issues that ordinarily would not be put on the table.”

Ambassador Uebert Angel’s Supporters’ Allegations

Some Zimbabweans have come out in Angel’s defence, alleging that the documentary was specifically crafted to discredit his appointment as Ambassador at Large.

Social media user Une Mujoe tweeted,

“I am beginning to believe that this whole documentary was crafted to fight @UebertAngel’s appointment.”

Similarly, Mbinga Dzimunya tweeted,

“One documentary meant to take down just one man from the whole script and storyline.”

Another Twitter user, Bernard Thandazani tweeted,

“It’s now even more clearer that this whole documentary was centered on one man and from your efforts you seem to be trying too hard to discredit Angel and his ambassadorial post as if you have a personal vendetta.”

Other Zimbabweans defended the importance of Ambassador Angel’s role for the country, and highlighted how he was been receiving support from fellow diplomats.

Ngonidzashe Sande (@ngoni_sande_zw):

A realist with a pragmatic appreciation for statecraft knows that Zimbabwe needs H.E. Amb. Uebert Angel. Biden who convened the Arab Summit in 2022 for Middle Eastern OIL easily underwrites my submission. #AlJazeeraDocumentary

Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi):

The Kingdom of Eswatini responds to the Aljazeera propaganda documentary.

Very interesting take by the Spokesperson of the Government of Eswatini!

Ambassador Angel, once again, receives more “Diplomatic Support” …

Ambassador Uebert Angel continues to serve as Zimbabwe’s Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas. He maintains his innocence and insists he was conducting a sting operation on behalf of Zimbabwe’s intelligence services.

His supporters believe that the documentary was meant to discredit his appointment as Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large.