Zimbabwe’s Crocodile leader Mnangagwa eyes for life President

-Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa is planning to amend the constitution to extend his tenure to 2030 and possibly beyond, sparking concerns about his grip on power.

The proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 would allow Mnangagwa to claim eligibility for a third term and potentially make him president for life.

Mnangagwa’s guile and ruthlessness have earned him the nickname “the Crocodile”, and he appears determined to maintain his leadership.

The bill, which is subject to a 90-day public consultation period, would also change the way the president is elected, shifting from popular vote to parliamentary selection.

Critics argue that Mnangagwa’s intentions are driven by a desire to stay in power, rather than serving the people.

“This whole thing is driven by his desire to die in power,” said Hopewell Chin’ono, an investigative journalist and anti-corruption campaigner.

The proposed changes have sparked widespread criticism, with some comparing Mnangagwa’s rule to that of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, who clung to power for 37 years. “It’s just repression,” said Tendai Biti, a veteran opposition politician.

Mnangagwa’s bid to extend his tenure is a far cry from the hope that briefly flickered in 2017 when he replaced Mugabe.

At the time, Mnangagwa pledged to open Zimbabwe up for business and repair relations with the international community.

However, his honeymoon was short-lived, and allegations of corruption and human rights abuses have surrounded his administration.

The US Treasury sanctioned Mnangagwa in 2024 for his involvement in “corrupt activities” and human rights abuses.

Despite the improving macroeconomic outlook, ordinary Zimbabweans continue to struggle. Economists say the economy has stayed afloat thanks to remittances from abroad and high gold prices.

The constitutional court must now decide whether a referendum on the proposed changes is necessary.

One political observer said that with or without a referendum, Zanu-PF would find it easier to pick the president through a pliant parliament than through a fractious electorate.