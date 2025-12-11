Zimbabwe’s New Prison Rule: Selected Inmates Can Now Go Home to Sl33p With Their Partners

Zimbabwe Prisoners Now Allowed Home Visits For Private Intimate Time With Partners

A new prison rule is changing life behind bars in Zimbabwe. The prison service has confirmed that selected inmates can now be granted temporary leave to go home, specifically to sleep with their partners. This intimate private time, often called conjugal rights, is a central part of a bold new pilot project aiming to strengthen family bonds and aid rehabilitation.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) is shifting its focus from pure punishment to corrective practices. As a first step, a test scheme is running at Marondera Female Open Prison and Connemara Prison. Inmates who show exemplary behaviour are being allowed these unique home visits. Officials state this is a key component of a wider new parole system now being rolled out.

Families Called To Play Vital Role In Healing Process

H-Metro reports that ZPCS spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi, directly linked these private home visits to the vital need for family support. She stressed that true rehabilitation must happen with loved ones.

“The upcoming parole system will also address conjugal rights for inmates,” Ass Comm Khanyezi said. “Many in Marondera Female and Connemara Prisons have already begun to enjoy these rights while serving their sentences. Conjugal rights will be at the comfort of their homes not in prisons.”

She sent a clear message to the public about their shared responsibility.

“As ZPCS, we cannot solely rehabilitate inmates. Their families and communities must also play a vital role. Prisoners come from the community and will eventually return there.”

Parole Plan Aims To Let Prisoners Finish Sentences at Home

The Commissioner General of Prisons, Moses Chihobvu, recently gave more details to female inmates. He explained a new parole system being developed that could allow some to complete their sentences at home. A December 2025 report noted the announcement was met with cheers and singing from the inmates.

“We are in the process of implementing the parole system,” Comm Gen Chihobvu said. “Once operational, this system will allow some inmates to complete their sentences in the comfort of their homes.”

A special Parole Board will carefully choose which prisoners qualify. Priority will go to those who have shown clear progress and good behaviour in rehabilitation programmes.