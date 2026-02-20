Warning: Zimbabwe’s Presidential Term Extension Could Spell Disaster



BY DR MASIMBA MAVAZA



Zimbabwe’s proposed constitutional amendment to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term has sparked widespread concern and criticism. The move is seen by the Commonwealth as a power grab, undermining democratic principles and Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution, which limits presidential tenure to two five-year terms.





A Recipe for Disaster



Examples of failed term extensions are there for all to see. Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni removed age and term limits, leading to repression, electoral manipulation, and economic decline. Uganda’s now viewed as a banana republic, and even its allies are cooling off. Burkina Faso’s attempts to extend presidential terms fueled widespread unrest, ultimately leading to a popular uprising. And let’s not forget Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, which ended in a military-backed dispensation, highlighting the dangers of prolonged leadership.





The Consequences



Extending presidential terms could lead to:



– Erosion of civic freedoms and democratic institutions

– Economic instability and decline

– Increased corruption and authoritarianism

– Succession crises and power struggles





The International Community Sounds the Alarm



The international community has expressed concerns about Zimbabwe’s proposed amendment, citing potential impacts on democracy, stability, and human rights. Zimbabwe’s Constitution explicitly limits presidential terms, and altering this without a referendum would undermine the rule of law.





*The People Speak*



Nearly 80% of Zimbabweans oppose the term extension, according to Afrobarometer surveys. This must be taken seriously. We must think of the future of our children, not just the present.





A Better Way Forward



Countries like the United States, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have successfully implemented term limits, promoting democratic governance and stability. Zimbabwe should follow suit.





The Economic Implications



Extending presidential terms could lead to economic instability, reduced foreign investment, constitutional crisis, and international isolation. Is this the future Zimbabwe wants?





The Regional Impact



Zimbabwe’s proposed term extension could undermine regional stability, erode democratic norms, and increase migration and instability. The SADC and AU have expressed concerns, and it’s time Zimbabwe listened.





Let’s work towards a better future for Zimbabwe, one that prioritizes democracy, stability, and the well-being of its citizens.-ZimEye