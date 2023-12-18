Zimbabwe’s Zanu PF MPs Demand Lavish Perks, Loans and Salary Hike from Finance Minister

Zanu PF MPs Demand Elevated Benefits and Higher

In a fiery session in Zimbabwe’s parliamentary chambers, Zanu PF MPs passionately lobbied Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for substantial salary hikes, improved housing provisions, and top-of-the-line Toyota Land Cruisers before pledging their support for the proposed budget.

Demanding Equality: MPs Versus Ministers

The MPs staunchly argued that the allocated US$60,000 per member for vehicles paled in comparison to the allowances and resources afforded to ministers, highlighting the disparity.

Murewa South MP Noah Mangondo vividly portrayed the dire need for a robust vehicle, stating,

“A Toyota GD6 is not useful to me. I need a Toyota Land Cruiser to traverse the challenging terrain in my constituency.

“We need to sit down to discuss this issue. If there is need to have a committee of MPs who can present our issues and not to be given small amounts which do not help us; it is not acceptable,” reports Zimlive.

Backing this sentiment, Shurugwi South MP Wilson Mhuri exclaimed,

“The proposed US$60,000 for vehicles does not befit the stature of an Honourable Member of Parliament.”

Addressing Financial Inequities and Urgent Remedies

MPs articulated their dissatisfaction with discrepancies in loans and benefits compared to other government officials. Spare Sithole, representing Insiza South, demanded rectification for the discrepancies in vehicle values from the previous parliament, saying,

“In the previous parliament, the 5th session, you promised us vehicles which were at US$80,000, but at the end of the session, you said the vehicles were now US$50,000 so there was a difference of US$30,000 which we thought we would be given as cash.

“So as we are passing this budget, are we going to be given that difference?”

Minister Ncube acknowledged the increased parliamentary budget to Z$700 billion but cited budgetary constraints regarding the US$30,000 difference in vehicle prices from the previous term.

Unveiling Salary Struggles and Living Realities

MPs shed light on their monthly earnings, stressing the absence of an Act to negotiate their welfare, akin to other government officials.

Masvingo South MP Tanatswa Mukomberi highlighted the financial strain MPs allegedly faced to maintain a respectable appearance, stating,

“We struggle to afford decent attire.”

Proposing Solutions for a Progressive Future

Beyond voicing grievances, lawmakers proffered practical solutions. They called for aligning salary remuneration with South African standards and advocated for housing loans to alleviate the persistent accommodation concerns faced by MPs.

Bindura South MP Remigious Matangira emphasised the need for housing solutions for MPs not returning post-elections.

Minister’s Reassurances and Potential Paths Forward

In response, Minister Ncube assured a collaborative effort between parliament and the treasury to review and enhance MPs’ salaries, aiming for a targeted figure of US$2,000. Additionally, he explored housing models akin to South Africa, offering potential solutions to ease accommodation burdens.

“On the issue of remuneration of MPs, parliament and treasury are working together to review the framework and improve the salaries of MPs… The target salary for parliament is US$2,000. We said this about two years ago and we are working towards that target. I am hopeful that we will get there.”