Zimdancehall Artist Ricky Fire Dumps CCC, Embraces ZANU PF After Meeting The Mnangagwa Family

Yesteryear Zimdancehall hitmaker Ricky Fire has dumped the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and embraced ZANU PF after meeting the Mnangagwa Family.



Last year, Ricky Fire made waves in the run-up to the parliamentary by-election after boldly declaring his support for Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, CCC.

He performed at most of the party’s rallies in cities like Harare, Mutare and Bulawayo. The stylish chanter would don different types of yellow costumes, the colours synonymous with CCC, as he rocked the party’s supporters with old hits like “Zvakandimomotera.”

So staunch was Ricky Fire that he even received threats from shadowy individuals on social media.

Ricky Fire Ditches CCC For ZANU PF

A year after the by-elections, Ricky Fire has now dumped the opposition party and thrown his support for ZANU PF.

Yesterday, Ricky Fire was one of the artists who had a meeting with President Mnangagwa’s sons Emmerson Jr, Sean and Collins at the ZANU PF Headquarters. The meeting was meant to discuss how to promote the ruling party’s brand, ways to develop the music industry and plans on the big musical celebration after the election.

Present were artists like Poptain, Holy Ten, Enzo, Kikky Bada$$, Michael Magz, comedians Doc Vikela and Bhutisi, Ras Pompy, Ndunge Yut, Boss Pumacol, Levels and Fantan.

Zimbos online expressed mixed emotions as Ricky Fire dumped CCC.

Mambo Ndini:

CCC ine one problem kunyima. Chamisa haabudise ukaona munhu anonyima nepa rally pese. On a rally we all know you buy food then we talk. In any meeting, put coffee and biscuits so that vanhu vanoteerera nyaya yako.”

Dable:

“Pamwe Chamisa MuZANU futi muchasvinura”

Chichy:

“I was shocked to see Ricky Fire haaa😂😂😂”

Faith:

“IBOTSO.💔💔💔”

Dreadlocks:

“Zimbabwe inzara yega veduwe😂😂😂😂😂 ma artists ese ava ma politician😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”