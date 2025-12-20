ZIPAR PREDICTS 6.4% GROWTH FOR ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2026





THE Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research has projected that Zambia’s economy will grow by 6.4% in the first quarter of 2026.





Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, ZIPAR Interim Executive Director Zali Chikuba has attributed the projected growth to strong performance in the manufacturing, agriculture and mining sectors, supported by increased investment and improved production capacity.





Mr. Chikuba notes that while economic growth slowed in 2025 largely due to the energy deficit, the outlook has improved following investments in the energy sector, additional release of special drawing rights by the International Monetary Fund and stronger export earnings driven by favorable copper and cobalt prices.





He further indicated that if these gains are sustained into 2026, inflation could decline to single-digit as a result of structural and transformative investments across key sectors of the economy.





Mr. Chikuba has however cautioned that the positive outlook depends on strict adherence to fiscal discipline, particularly during the election period, warning that any fiscal slippage could undermine growth prospects and broader development objectives.



PN