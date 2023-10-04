Zlatan Ibrahimovic is worried Erik ten Hag doesn’t have the experience to handle the Man Utd job 👀

“Coming from Ajax to United as he did is a big difference — I have been in both clubs. You have a different kind of discipline.”

“Ajax is a talented club. They have the best talents in the club. They don’t have big stars. What is the experience of Ten Hag? Young talents. He comes to United, it is a different mentality. The players in Manchester are big stars.”

“How much time do you give a coach? It depends on the owners, what they want, but if you listen to the fans, you don’t have a lot of time because they want to win, and I understand them because they are used to winning and they want to still win.”