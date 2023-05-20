Media Statement

ZMP PRESIDENT CALLS FOR SPEEDY REHABILITATION OF KAPIRI GIRLS TECHNICAL SECONDARY SCHOOL.

–‐—————————-‐-‐–‐—–

Saturday 20th May, 2023

———‐–‐–‐——‐—————‐‐–

Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP) President

Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF is saddened to learn of the fire incidents at KAPIRI Girls Technical Secondary school in KAPIRI MPOSHI district which gutted three dormitories prompting government to close the learning institution with immediate effect.

He says it is sad that the school has faced the fire outbreaks which have left property worth millions of Kwachas belonging to government and the pupils lost in the process but luckily that no life was lost in the inferno.

Mr. Bwalya has urged government to quickly put in place measures for the rehabilitation of the school so that the learners are not inconvenienced greatly as education is a right and ensure enhanced security measures so that such incidents do not recur.

He says ZMP Party regards education as a priority sector such that once ushered into government in 2026, the sector will begin to be funded adequately as it sits on the edge of sustained national economic development and national prosperity.

Issued by:

Trymore Mwenda

ZMP Spokesperson

——————‐——‐———–

Mobile: +260 977 785490

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Trymore Mwenda ZMP Spokesperson

Party Hq, LUSAKA.