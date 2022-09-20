ZNBC apologises for airing fake news that a person died after being sodomised at Soweto. ZNBC further says from now onwards it will be counterchecking all stories they are given by Emmanuel Mwamba- Zambian Watchdog

UPND won elections without the help of ZNBC, they can as well run the country without ZNBC. Let ZNBC continue their useless propaganda against UPND supplied to them by PF like they have been doing. Nonsense!

STATEMENT: Police today did conduct an investigation by way of conducting a post-mortem on the body of a male person alleged to have died after being sodomised in Soweto.This was after relatives of the deceased requested to him today.

We wish to inform the public that the findings of a post-mortem on the body of the deceased are that he had died as a result of disseminated Tuberculosis in advanced Immunisation and had an outgrowth on the anus.

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Kalale aged 32 a squatter at Soweto market who was taken for treatment at Kalingalinga clinic on 16th September,2022 by Fortune Mukendi aged 44 another squatter at Soweto market. Unfortunately shortly after arrival at the clinic the deceased died and was taken to University Teaching Hospital mortuary where he was deposited.

The funeral arrangements and burial costs have been taken care of by a charitable organization called Action for Children Zambia.

We would like to urge the public to stop spreading fake news when they are in doubt they can contact the relevant authorities and designated offices for evidence based facts.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON