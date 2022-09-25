ZNBC readvertises DG, 3 other positions

By Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

ZNBC has re-advertised the position of director general and three directors, barely a month after it revoked the appointment of veteran broadcaster Maureen Nkandu.

According to a new advertisement published in the Zambia Daily Mail, the Zamba National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) seeks a highly qualified, self-motivated and creative individuals to fill the positions of director general, director human resource and administration, director finance and director of programmes.



“ZNBC is seeking a visionary, strategic and seasoned leader to take up the role of director general; the director general will drive ZNBC’s strategic direction in the provision of quality radio and television services throughout Zambia. The director general will advance and build on the Corporation’s vision and mission and develop the Corporation’s commercial capabilities by ensuring that all ZNBC operations are in line with the strategic plan to achieve the mandate stipulated in the ZNBC Act, Cap 154 of the laws of Zambia,” read the advertisement signed by board chairman Jack Kalala.



The ZNBC board a month ago revoked the recruitment process for the three positions.

Kalala attributed the revocation to non-compliance of the law with certain aspects of the recruitment process.