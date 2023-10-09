ZNBC will never change, observes Laura Miti
Ba ZNBC tamwakachinje (you will never change), says activist Laura Miti.
‘Listening to ZNBC News last night, I sat up when I heard Chilufya Tayali quoted. Chilufya Tayali on ZNBC! Expectedly, he had said something anti Edgar Lungu. Ba ZNBC tamwakachinje!” stated Miti.
ZNBC has always been viciously pro-ruling party in their coverage of news, something President Hakainde Hichilema promised would change with his coming to power but to no avail.
Despite being a public broadcaster, with all the citizens mandated towards paying for the corporation, views especially critical of the President, the government and ruling party are very rare in the coverage.
Despite being a public broadcaster, with all the citizens mandated towards paying for the corporation, views especially critical of the President, the government and ruling party are very rare in the coverage.

Usually when there is a matter involving a government or ruling party official, clips for them will usually enjoy prolonged visibly but the reaction of the opposition person being attacked will only get a footnote without any accompanying clip…
I don’t waste time watching ZNBC. Neither do I subscribe to DSTV. I quit during the covid-19 pandemic and have not regretted.
ZNBC is like the Police. They serve the current master not the people.
Ba JMC,
To rephrase your good statement….the government of the day controls ZNBC and the police. This is something Hakainde promised he would change, but has backtracked because it serves him very well.
I don’t know how many times Chilufya Tayali has been quoted on ZNBC news when saying anti Lungu statements but that’s something the ZNBC DG and the Board can look into if people like you are not happy or comfortable with some of the information it gives us as news. Otherwise we don’t expect the President or UPND as a party to edit the news before it’s presented. However, there is some improvement now compared to the past under PF where the news was almost predictable, we are slowly moving away from there.
Laura is right though.
Hakainde made a lot of promises. He has probably just forgotten he did so. No normal person can backtrack on so many promises. Praise singers that are chewing with him should at least remind him. Otherwise that chewing will stop in 2026. You will become like PF cadres, very bitter.