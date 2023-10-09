ZNBC will never change, observes Laura Miti

Ba ZNBC tamwakachinje (you will never change), says activist Laura Miti.

‘Listening to ZNBC News last night, I sat up when I heard Chilufya Tayali quoted. Chilufya Tayali on ZNBC! Expectedly, he had said something anti Edgar Lungu. Ba ZNBC tamwakachinje!” stated Miti.

ZNBC has always been viciously pro-ruling party in their coverage of news, something President Hakainde Hichilema promised would change with his coming to power but to no avail.

Despite being a public broadcaster, with all the citizens mandated towards paying for the corporation, views especially critical of the President, the government and ruling party are very rare in the coverage.

Usually when there is a matter involving a government or ruling party official, clips for them will usually enjoy prolonged visibly but the reaction of the opposition person being attacked will only get a footnote without any accompanying clip… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/znbc-will-never-change-observes-laura-miti/