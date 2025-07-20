ZNS COMMENCES DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST RHODA NJOBVU, THEIR SPONSORED ATHLETE WHO FEATURED IN AN £XPLICIT VIDEO WITH A ZAMBIA CORRECTIONAL SERVICE OFFICER LUMEKA KATUNDU

ZNS BEGIN DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST SERGEANT NJOBVU





By Michael Himusa Jnr

‎

‎The Zambia National Service (ZNS) says it has commenced internal disciplinary proceedings against Sergeant Rhodah Njobvu, following her involvement in an explicit video that has gone viral on social media.



‎

‎In the video, Sergeant Njobvu who also serves as a ZNS-sponsored athlete is seen engaging in sexual acts with another woman.



‎

‎ZNS Chief of Public Relations, Brigadier General Mable Nyone, told Prime TV News that the institution is deeply disappointed and appalled by Sergeant Njobvu’s conduct, describing it as contrary to the service’s core values and professional standards.

‎



‎Brig. Gen. Nyone says ZNS strongly distances itself from such behavior and views the incident with great seriousness.



‎

‎She states that the disciplinary action to be taken against Sergeant Njobvu will be communicated publicly once procedures are concluded.



‎

‎Brig. Gen. Nyone has since warned all service personnel that any conduct bringing the institution’s image into disrepute will attract the full force of disciplinary measures.



‎

‎She has reaffirmed ZNS’s unwavering commitment to upholding integrity, professionalism, and national values in its service to the country.



– Prime TV