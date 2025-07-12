💔 ZNS lieutenant takes own life at a lodge in Chipata, tells young sister, “I’m gone.”





A ZAMBIA National Service-ZNS Second Lieutenant has allegedly ended his life after taking a poisonous substance. https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19VEJKj2G2/





According to Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba, Second Lieutenant Masauso Mtonga told his young sister shortly after administering the said substance that, “I’m gone.”





He tells TV Yatu that the military officer also told the owner of the named Lodge that, “I’m already gone.”



Circumstances leading to his alleged suicide remain unclear, at the moment.





“He even mentioned to the young sister and the owner of the lodge that I’m gone, I’m already gone,” Commanding Officer Mweemba has told TV Yatu.





More Police details coming soon…



©️ TV Yatu July 11, 2025..