ZNS MAKES PROGRESS ON DAM CONSTRUCTION COUNTRYWIDE

The Zambia National Service has made progress on dam construction countrywide following its contraction by Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation (MWDS) to construct 11 dams in Central, Eastern, Muchinga, Northern and Southern Provinces at a cost of K 92,535,973.00.

The move is aimed at increasing water harvesting to mitigate the devastating impact of drought and its subsequent effect on the nation’s productivity and food security. The community dams will be used for irrigation, animal watering and domestic purposes.

The works are at various stages with Chuundwe Dam in Zimba District almost nearing completion with 70 per cent of the works already done.

Speaking in an interview, Deputy Chief of Land Development Branch (LDB) Colonel Stephen Mofu said the dam projects that started this year are being fast-tracked for completion before the start of the rainy season to allow for optimal water collection and irrigation capabilities.

He said once completed, the dams will improve water availability, enhance irrigation capabilities, and contribute to safeguarding the nation’s food security, ultimately mitigating the adverse effects of drought on the agricultural sector.

“It worth noting that the works are being conducted with meticulous attention to detail and adherence to safety and quality standards,” Col Mofu said.

Adding that “the construction of Chuundwe Dam comes as a relief to a region that has been severely affected by drought, where locals have had to resort to scooping water from small holes dug in the sand of the stream channel to meet their basic water needs,”.

He indicated that ZNS LDB Branch will continue to position itself to play a pivotal role in shaping the physical infrastructure landscape of the nation.

Col Mofu added that the Service would remain relentless in its quest to enhance the capacity of its Engineering Wing as evidenced by the recently procured 10 additional tipper trucks at a cost of over 16 million kwacha in order to be responsive to both private and public demands for earth works.

He further asserted ZNS’s relentless efforts in developing capacity that would see the Institution embark on construction of bituminous standard roads, which would save the country the much needed resources as ZNS is cost efficient.

The Deputy Chief said with improved manpower levels, following the recent passouts, the Service stood ready to be deployed on any project of national interest with cost-effectiveness while assuring quality and durability.

(Credit: Zambia National Service)