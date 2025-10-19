ZNS OFFICERS CHASE KBF FROM

CHAMBA VALLEY BANQUET HALL



..we don’t allow Opposition leaders at our premises…





 ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER (ZMP)



PRESS STATEMENT ON POLITICAL DISCRIMINATION AND ABUSE OF STATE INSTITUTIONS





Date: Saturday, 18th October 2025

Issued by: KELVIN FUBE BWALYA (KBF)

President – Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP)



UNLAWFUL AND POLITICALLY MOTIVATED EVICTION FROM A RELIGIOUS FUNDRAISING EVENT





This evening, my wife and I, together with senior officials of the Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP), attended a Dinner Fundraising Event at the ZNS Chamba Valley for the Catholic Sisters – “Sister to Sister” Initiative.





Barely five minutes into the event, senior Zambia National Service (ZNS) officials ordered us to leave the venue without any explanation or justification. My wife, a devout Catholic and long-time supporter of Church initiatives, was deeply hurt by this humiliating act.





No legal reason was provided for our eviction — only the heavy hand of political fear and intimidation.



A GOVERNMENT THAT FEARS ITS PEOPLE IS A FAILED STATE





This unfortunate incident reflects the growing trend of state institutions being weaponized for political purposes under the UPND government. It is unacceptable that a peaceful citizen and political leader can be denied the right to participate in a charitable and religious event merely because of political affiliation.





Zambia is not a one-party state. The Constitution of the Republic of Zambia guarantees:



Freedom of assembly (Article 21),



Freedom of association (Article 22), and



Freedom of conscience, religion, belief, and opinion (Article 19).





No government — however powerful it imagines itself — has the right to violate these constitutional freedoms.



THE CHURCH MUST REMAIN A NEUTRAL AND SAFE SPACE





The Catholic Church has always been a refuge for truth, unity, and compassion. It must remain independent and inclusive — not a place where citizens are profiled or expelled for political reasons.





The “Sister to Sister” initiative represents the spirit of Christ — love, service, and inclusion. Turning such an event into a stage for political discrimination is both shameful and unchristian.





ZMP CALLS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY AND RESPECT FOR THE RULE OF LAW



We call upon:



The Command of the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to explain the basis of this misconduct;



The Ministry of Defence to immediately investigate the abuse of authority by ZNS officials; and





The Catholic Secretariat to reaffirm its position as a non-partisan and welcoming institution for all believers.





OUR STAND



Zambia Must Prosper stands firm in defense of every Zambian’s right to freedom and dignity. We reject intimidation, exclusion, and fear politics.





The UPND government must be reminded that the misuse of public institutions to silence opponents is unconstitutional, immoral, and politically dangerous.





Issued by:

KELVIN FUBE BWALYA (KBF)

President – Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP)