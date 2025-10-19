ZNS OFFICERS CHASE KBF FROM
CHAMBA VALLEY BANQUET HALL
..we don’t allow Opposition leaders at our premises…
ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER (ZMP)
PRESS STATEMENT ON POLITICAL DISCRIMINATION AND ABUSE OF STATE INSTITUTIONS
Date: Saturday, 18th October 2025
Issued by: KELVIN FUBE BWALYA (KBF)
President – Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP)
UNLAWFUL AND POLITICALLY MOTIVATED EVICTION FROM A RELIGIOUS FUNDRAISING EVENT
This evening, my wife and I, together with senior officials of the Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP), attended a Dinner Fundraising Event at the ZNS Chamba Valley for the Catholic Sisters – “Sister to Sister” Initiative.
Barely five minutes into the event, senior Zambia National Service (ZNS) officials ordered us to leave the venue without any explanation or justification. My wife, a devout Catholic and long-time supporter of Church initiatives, was deeply hurt by this humiliating act.
No legal reason was provided for our eviction — only the heavy hand of political fear and intimidation.
A GOVERNMENT THAT FEARS ITS PEOPLE IS A FAILED STATE
This unfortunate incident reflects the growing trend of state institutions being weaponized for political purposes under the UPND government. It is unacceptable that a peaceful citizen and political leader can be denied the right to participate in a charitable and religious event merely because of political affiliation.
Zambia is not a one-party state. The Constitution of the Republic of Zambia guarantees:
Freedom of assembly (Article 21),
Freedom of association (Article 22), and
Freedom of conscience, religion, belief, and opinion (Article 19).
No government — however powerful it imagines itself — has the right to violate these constitutional freedoms.
THE CHURCH MUST REMAIN A NEUTRAL AND SAFE SPACE
The Catholic Church has always been a refuge for truth, unity, and compassion. It must remain independent and inclusive — not a place where citizens are profiled or expelled for political reasons.
The “Sister to Sister” initiative represents the spirit of Christ — love, service, and inclusion. Turning such an event into a stage for political discrimination is both shameful and unchristian.
ZMP CALLS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY AND RESPECT FOR THE RULE OF LAW
We call upon:
The Command of the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to explain the basis of this misconduct;
The Ministry of Defence to immediately investigate the abuse of authority by ZNS officials; and
The Catholic Secretariat to reaffirm its position as a non-partisan and welcoming institution for all believers.
OUR STAND
Zambia Must Prosper stands firm in defense of every Zambian’s right to freedom and dignity. We reject intimidation, exclusion, and fear politics.
The UPND government must be reminded that the misuse of public institutions to silence opponents is unconstitutional, immoral, and politically dangerous.
Issued by:
KELVIN FUBE BWALYA (KBF)
President – Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP)
To be honest, KBF should not have accompanied his wife to this event. She is catholic whilst he is not. What was he doing with his senior officials who accompanied him? Playing politics using chicanery.
Exactly, it’s a calculated move by KBF and there is more to it, he may already started politicking and that is what made the officers even notice him.
These are the fools who are busy dragging Catholic Church in the mad. You will notice that it’s either an Easterner or a northerner dragging Catholic Church into politics. Let’s stop being childish and play correct games pls. Am not Catholic but I really don’t like the way you politicians play with innocent souls there.
Thinking that you are in opposition in politics gives you the right to attack and condemn the government of the day and it’s leadership is wrong unjust hence this. You can’t go and eat with great enjoyment the very government, it’s institutions and leadership you attack daily and expect to be welcomed, no.
Being in opposition doesn’t mean castigating, condemning the government of the day but to bring different views that will help the country and it’s people.
To cut the story, well done ZNS
The indunas and kapasos may chase a person who disrespects the chief at the ceremony.They may not feel free to see the culprit near the portrait of the chief.They start thinking of betrayal of the throne.
Similarly so!
Ba KBF, WHEN WILL YOU MATURE INTO MATURE POLITICS? YOUR CHILDISH MOVES CAN BE SEEN FROM AFAR EVEN BY A NOVICE. YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO REDEEM YOURSELF FROM THE MESS YOU SMEARED ON YOURSELF BY CLAIMING THAT YOU WOKE UP ‘THE JUDGES’ TO FAVOUR ECL (MHSRIEP). YOUR FURTHER PRONOUNCEMENT THAT HH ‘WAKASO'( IS SELFISH) IMPLYING THAT HE DOES NOT GIVE OUT BROWN ENVELOPES JUST EXPOSE HOW CARELESSLY YOU WOULD THROW AROUND GOVERNMENT FUNDS BUT DO LITTLE INVESTMENTS WHICH MATTER THE MOST. THEN YOU CARELESSLY SAID YOU CAN’T RUN GOVERNMENT LIKE A BUSINESS, IMPLYING THAT YOU CAN BE CARELESS IN THE MANNER YOU SPEND GOVERNMENT MONEY BECAUSE IT’S SIMPLY GOVERNMENT MONEY, JUST PUTTING YOURSELF IN A VERY AWKWARD POSITION TO CONTEST THE PRESIDENCY.
SO, IT WAS OBVIOUS THAT YOU WERE NOT PART OF THE CATHOLIC SISTERS.
IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE THAT YOU WERE THERE TO PUSH YOUR POLITICAL AGENDA TO THE GATHERING. THIS WAS NOT INTENDED TO BE A POLITICAL GATHERING, AT LEAST BY OFFICIAL AGENDA. SO THE MOMENT YOU AND YOUR PARTY MIGHT HAVE DRIFTED, YOU TRIGERED AN EJECTION BUTTON AND YOU WERE QUICKLY EJECTED TO AVOID MISUNDERSTANDINGS WITH THE GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY TO WHICH THE ZNS PAYS IT’S ALLEGIANCE.
NOTHING STRANGE THERE. JUST FIND REAL ISSUES TO DISCUSS AND CONVINCE THE POPULOUS THAT YOU COULD BE THE BEST ALTERNATIVE TO HH- WHICH IS LIKE SAYING ONE’S CHILD CAN BECOME THE REAL FATHER OF HIS OWN DAD.
Even if they had allowed him to stay, he himself would probably have used it as evidence that even branches of the Zambian military no longer supported HH. The ZNS command did not want to be subject of any suspicions.
Just keep politics away from the military that is all
As a political figure in the opposition, curtesy demands that when you intend to go to certain places, make the notification in advance so that you are not misunderstood, military installations or places is one of those places.
As a political figure in the opposition, curtesy demands that when you intend to go to certain places, make the notification in advance so that you are not misunderstood, military installations or places is one of those places. Imagine if HH had attended an annual ball before 2021?. or a church service in Arackan Barracks before 2021.
“This evening my wife and I, together with senior officials of Zambia Must Prosper Party…..”. Poor judgement on the part of Mr. KBF. Immediately you took your party officials to this function, you crossed the red line.
Leave the security forces out of your childish politics.