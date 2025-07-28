ZNS SUSPENDS RHODA NJOBVU OVER LEAKED ADULT VIDEO.





PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

28 July, 2025



ZNS SUSPENDS SERGEANT RHODAH NJOBVU





The Zambia National Service (ZNS) wishes to inform the public that Sergeant Njobvu Rhodah has with immediate effect been suspended from duty, following the production and circulation of an obscene and indecent video in which she featured.





The suspension is to pave way for Police investigations and the subsequent prosecution of the case. This entails that she will not be officially performing ZNS duties and will be placed on half pay, till the determination of her case by the courts of law. This action is in line with ZNS disciplinary procedures and regulations.





ZNS will continue to work closely with the Zambia Police in the matter. Based on the outcome of the case, the conclusion of her internal disciplinary proceedings will also be determined, and communicated to the public.





As a disciplined institution that respects the culture and core values of the nation, ZNS remains steadfast in upholding moral, ethical, and lawful behavioural conduct of all its personnel.





Original Issued by:

Mable MULENGA-NYONE

Brigadier General

ZNS Chief of Public Relations and Liaison