ZNS SWIFTLY RESPONDS TO FLOODING DISASTER IN SOUTHERN



In a prompt response to the devastating flash floods affecting Kazungula and Dundumweze Districts, in Southern Province, Zambia National Service (ZNS) has committed to swiftly collaborate with the Road Development Agency (RDA) for installation of Acrow bridges across Ngwezi and Nabulangu rivers.





Southern Province has this rainy season received unprecedented heavy rains, resulting in communities on either side of the Ngwezi River at Chile Village in Kazungula and Nabulangu River in Dundumwezi District, being inaccessible due to flooded bridges.



Meanwhile, the ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Engineer Maliti Solochi II has expressed concern over the state of the affected bridges and has since released funds for works to commence, as the Institution awaits funds from RDA.





The floods which have left residents stranded, has led to a tragic loss of life involving a local resident who attempted to cross one of the submerged bridges, while some livestock has also been reportedly washed away.



The Commander directed the Chief of Land Development Branch (LDB), Brigadier General Jephan Mukanda, to quickly mobilize and undertake immediate works to restore connectivity.





“This is an emergency. We must act swiftly to prevent further loss of lives and ensure that our communities can continue with their daily activities,” Lt Gen Solochi stated.



Lt Gen Solochi who highlighted the critical role the submerged bridges play in enhancing free flow of not only humans but goods and services. He bemoaned the disruption the disaster had caused to on-going construction works of the Chileya Dam indicating that the project was essential to the region’s continued development.





He stated the importance of swiftly resolving the issue, stressing the necessity of not only protecting lives and sustaining key development projects but of enabling the resumption of social and economic activities in the region as well.



The ZNS Commander assured the residents of the two Districts, of government’s quick intervention, through ZNS’ works of putting up higher and flood-resistant bridges.





And Kalomo District Commissioner Mr Joshua Sikanduli praised ZNS for its dedication to constructing infrastructure that withstands the test of time.



He called for support from the local communities towards the works being undertaken by ZNS in the area.





Meanwhile, Brig Gen Mukanda confirmed the immediate mobilization of personnel to the affected areas.



He explained that the floods have also hindered access to Chileya Dam, a major infrastructure project that is currently 45 per cent completed.





“Chileya Dam is crucial for local communities, as it will provide water for livestock, horticulture, aquaculture, and domestic use. We are also working on four other dams in the Province,” Brig Gen Mukanda said.





Meanwhile, Lieutenant Michael Nkumbi, Chileya Dam Project Officer, stressed the urgency of restoring access to the dam site, which will benefit not only the local population but also contribute significantly to regional development once completed.



And some Kazungula residents have pleaded for immediate intervention to address the dire situation caused by the floods.





Mr Josphat Munakondwa, a resident of Siamujambizi village, shared his concerns, stating that the floods have caused significant destruction, which he said included loss of life and drowning livestock.



“The situation is dire. People are losing vehicles, and others properties. The floods have caused unimaginable damage and disrupted our daily lives, with children unable to attend school due to the submerged bridges. This is making it harder for members of the communities around here,” Mr Munakondwa added.



ZNS PR UNIT