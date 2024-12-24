ZNS VOLUNTARY TRAINING IS A LIFELINE FOR YOUTH, NOT A MILITARY SCHEME- UPND

PRESS STATEMENT

Contact : Cheelo Katambo

Deputy Media Director

UPND



ZNS VOLUNTARY TRAINING IS A LIFELINE FOR YOUTH, NOT A MILITARY SCHEME



24th December, 2024



LUSAKA – We the United Party for National Development (UPND) strongly dismiss the baseless and desperate allegations from Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party, who claims that Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is preparing a military battalion ahead of the 2026 general elections through the Zambia National Service (ZNS) voluntary skills training programme.





These assertions are not only false but also a blatant attempt to mislead Zambians and derail a transformative initiative aimed at empowering our youth. M’membe’s claims reflect ignorance and a lack of appreciation for the real challenges facing our young people and the solutions being implemented by the New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema.





The ZNS voluntary training programme is a forward-thinking initiative designed to equip young Zambians with life-changing skills in trades such as plumbing, carpentry, tailoring, and other artisanal professions. This programme provides a lifeline to thousands of youths who might otherwise fall victim to unemployment, substance abuse, and criminality. It is not a military operation; it is a blueprint for hope and opportunity.





The opposition leader’s claim that this initiative is part of a sinister agenda is laughable and unpatriotic. If anything, the “parallel army” M’membe fears already exists in the form of “junkies” and disenfranchised youths left behind by years of negligence. Instead of politicizing progressive policies, opposition leaders should offer constructive alternatives or, better yet, support efforts that uplift Zambian citizens.





President Hakainde Hichilema deserves commendation for his vision and commitment to securing a brighter future for Zambia. The free education policy his government has implemented is already transforming lives, with millions of children back in school. However, the President understands that education alone is not enough ,hence the introduction of skills training programs like ZNS. These initiatives ensure that school leavers who may not pursue higher education still have the means to create their own success stories.





As the UPND government, we are in full support of this important program and urge all young people to embrace it with full commitment for the betterment of their future. The ZNS voluntary training programme is an invaluable opportunity for the youth to acquire skills, secure jobs, and contribute to the development of our great nation.





To Fred M’membe and others opposing this programme, we challenge you to tour the country and speak to the youth and their parents. Convince them that idleness and lawlessness are better than acquiring practical skills for economic empowerment. We dare you to tell Zambians that empowering young people is a threat to democracy.





The New Dawn Government will not be swayed by fearmongering or falsehoods. We remain focused on creating opportunities for all Zambians, especially the youth. Let us unite in building a prosperous and peaceful nation, free from the divisive rhetoric of political opportunists like Fred M’membe.





President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership is visionary, progressive, and inclusive. The ZNS voluntary training programme is proof of his unwavering commitment to securing a better future for every Zambian child. As a nation, we must reject baseless allegations and support initiatives that bring real change to our communities. The future of our youth is non-negotiable, and the New Dawn Government is delivering on that promise.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM