 Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as first Muslim mayor of New York City

Zohran Mamdani has officially assumed office as the mayor of New York City, marking a historic moment in the city’s political history.

According to The Sunday Guardian, Mamdani was sworn in just after midnight on January 1, 2026, during a symbolic ceremony held at the old City Hall subway station. He became the first Muslim, the first mayor of South Asian heritage, and one of the youngest mayors to lead America’s largest city.

In a first for New York City, Mamdani took his oath of office with his hand placed on the holy Quran, underscoring the city’s multicultural identity and growing diversity in political leadership.

The swearing-in ceremony has been widely described as a significant milestone in American urban politics, reflecting a shift toward broader representation in one of the world’s most influential cities.

Mamdani’s inauguration officially signals the beginning of a new administration as he takes charge of New York City at a time of major social, economic, and political transitions.