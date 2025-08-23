ZPL FIVE-YEAR $1M (K24 MILLION) PER SEASON BROADCASTING DEAL SIGNED WITH TOPSTAR

FIVE-YEAR $1M (K24 MILLION) PER SEASON BROADCASTING DEAL SIGNED WITH TOPSTAR.





The Zambian Premier League (ZPL) has signed a five-year broadcasting partnership with TopStar Communications Limited, valued at USD1 million per season, with an additional K960,000 committed to sponsoring the ZPL Annual Awards.



The agreement covers the MTN Super League, with matches to be broadcast on the TopStar Mobile App, Sun Sport, ZNBC TV3, Sports Focus, and StarTimes.





This partnership will extend Zambian football’s reach across the country and into East Africa, West Africa, Asia, and Eastern Europe. Furthermore, ZPL shall get a share of advertising revenue as well as 80% revenue of any additional business Topstar shall source.





The official launch is set for 5th September 2025.



ZPL Chief Executive Office, Mr. Joseph Chimpampwe, said, “This agreement marks a new era in football broadcasting, opening greater access for fans while creating opportunities for commercialisation, sponsorship, and international recognition of Zambian talent.”





The Football Association of Zambia President Mr Keith Mweemba expressed his excitement on ZPL finally securing a broadcasting sponsor.





“As FAZ we are excited at the new partnership with TopStar which signals a new chapter in our game. TopStar did not hesitate to heed our call at a time when we went into the market looking for a new broadcasting partner.”





“We are also happy that this deal does not close out all other participants in the broadcast space. Going forward, you will see other players taking up space in the broadcast sphere while addressing exclusivity issues in line with CCPC Act Number 24 of 2010 Articles 8, 9 and 10 .” said Mweemba





This partnership is set to commence in week two (2) of the 2025/26 MTN Super League season.



Issued by:

Christina Zulu

Head Communications

Zambian Premier League

#SunFmTvNews