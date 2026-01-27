Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Sparks National Debate by Calling for the Removal of the Word “Natal” from KwaZulu-Natal Province, Claiming It Is a Colonial Name While Experts Warn of Division and Backlash





The Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has caused a wave of discussion and controversy after announcing his plan to remove the word “Natal” from the name of KwaZulu-Natal province. The King says that “Natal” represents a colonial legacy and that the province should instead be called “KwaZulu,” reflecting its pre-colonial Zulu identity and heritage.





This announcement was made during a commemoration of the historic Battle of Isandlwana, where Zulu forces defeated the British in 1879. According to the King, restoring the name KwaZulu is a way to reclaim indigenous sovereignty and honor the Zulu nation’s history.





However, the move has been met with significant backlash from historians, cultural experts, and political commentators. Critics argue that the name change could ignore the province’s full history, marginalize non-Zulu communities, and create division among residents. They also stress that KwaZulu-Natal has been a unifying name since 1994, combining both Zulu heritage and the region’s colonial past





Legal experts have pointed out that changing the province’s name would require extensive public consultations, approval from the provincial legislature, and a constitutional amendment at the national level—a process that could take years to complete.





As the debate unfolds, the nation is being forced to confront questions about cultural identity, historical memory, and the balance between honoring indigenous heritage and maintaining inclusivity in a diverse province.