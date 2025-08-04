Zuma demands Ramaphosa resign by Friday 10 a.m. or else



Former President and MK leader Jacob Zuma has intensified his standoff with President Cyril Ramaphosa, issuing a sharply worded legal demand for Ramaphosa’s resignation.



In a letter from KMNS Inc. Attorneys, Zuma accuses the president of violating the Constitution and abusing his powers, particularly in recent appointments.





The letter, sent via Zuma’s MK Party, demands Ramaphosa step down by 10h00 AM on Friday, August 8, or face legal action and possible nationwide protests.



At issue is Ramaphosa’s decision to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on leave and appoint law professor Firoz Cachalia as acting minister moves Zuma’s team calls “unlawful and obscure.”





This follows the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of Zuma’s challenge to the appointments, with his legal team now eyeing the High Court.





The presidency has acknowledged the letter, with legal responses expected soon. As tensions between the two ANC veterans escalate, South Africans are left watching a dramatic power struggle unfold.