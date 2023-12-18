Zuma is free to express himself – Ramaphosa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he has “noted” his predecessor’s statement about voting for a new party rather than the African National Congress (ANC).

On Saturday, Jacob Zuma said he would campaign for the newly registered uMkhonto we Sizwe, named after the long-disbanded armed wing of the ANC.

He also launched highly personal attacks on President Ramaphosa, including calling him a “proxy” for white capitalist interests.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon relating to the situation in Gaza, President Ramaphosa has been giving his first public comments on Mr Zuma’s statements.

Asked what the ANC would do about the announcement, President Ramaphosa said: “What I can say to you is that we all listened to that announcement and we have noted what he has said, what he has announced, and that is as far as we are prepared to go at this point in time.

“And everyone in our country is free to express themselves in relation to who they will vote for and why they will vote for them, and we have noted what former President Jacob Zuma has announced.”