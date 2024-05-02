ZUMANI, CO ACCUSED SUES STATE DEMANDING K200 MILLION FOR MALICIOUS PROSECUTION

Former President Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor Chris Zumani Zimba and his co – accused Potiphar Gwai have sued the state demanding an amount of K200 million for malicious prosecution on terrorism related charges in relation to the gassing incidents that rocked the country in 2020.

In December last year, the complainants were acquitted on grounds that the state failed to prove their case beyond all reasonable doubt and the witnesses brought before court were not credible.

Arising from that, the complainants want to be compensated by the state claiming that they were maliciously arrested, charged, detained, imprisoned and prosecuted.

They say this is because the state failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Diamond TV