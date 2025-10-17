ZUMANI, LUBINDA RECONCILE AHEAD OF NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER



As Zambia prepares to commemorate the National Day of Prayer, Peace, and Reconciliation on October 18th, former Presidential Political Advisor Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba has reconciled with Acting Patriotic Front (PF) President Given Lubinda in what has been described as a warm and brotherly meeting.





The dialogue, held in the presence of senior party officials including PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda and MCC Dr. Canicius Banda, focused on fostering unity and healing within the former ruling party as a way of honoring the legacy of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





The two leaders have pledged to work together in strengthening the Patriotic Front and the broader Tonse Alliance ahead of next year’s elections.





Their reconciliation comes after recent tensions within the party, during which Dr. Zumani and Mr. Lubinda clashed over Tonse Alliance matters — disagreements that led to Mr. Lubinda reporting Dr. Zumani to the police for alleged identity theft and harassment.



Prime TV News Update