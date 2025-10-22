ZWW to write ECZ on why certain regions have higher voter numbers – Muhabi
Zambia We Want (ZWW) secretary general Muhabi Lungu says the organisation would write to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to explain why there is a higher registration of voters in some regions as opposed to some.
According to phase 1 of the voters registered by ECZ, data showed that Muchinga Province lagged behind in terms of the voters captured with 3990 voters.
This was announced yesterday during a press briefing by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro. The highest in terms of the voters captured was Copperbelt at 16,550, followed by Luapula at 14,106 and then Southern 11,223, Western 10,486, Lusaka 9,248, Northern 8,949, North Western – 8,244, Eastern 7973, Central 5148 and finally Muchinga t the tail end at Muchinga 3990
But Lungu who attended the press briefing, said he did not want
That’s missing the point ba Lungu, there is no time when the number of registered voters can be the same in all the provinces because it also depends on the population of the province and the turn out when the registration is going on. Moreover ECZ sits in a designated place waiting for people to come and register, so if they don’t come, there is nothing much that the ECZ can do as they cannot go to people’s homes and drag them to come and register. Voter registration remains voluntary and the same method is used in all the provinces. If the turn out was low in Muchinga Province, what do you want ECZ to do even if you write to them? Are you not just wasting your time Sir. Don’t also forget that some religious groups don’t vote, so they even register.
Instead of writing ECZ asking them why some regions have registered less voters than others, you should be on the ground establishing the reasons for the discrepancy and then you write ECZ and put them to task.
For instance, it is absurd to expect Muchiinga to have similar numbers to the Copperbelt or Lusaka. The population densities are different.
Don’t be lazy ba Lungu.
How do you expect individual citizens who do not even know each other to all rise up at the same time to go and register as voters to the satisfaction of Muhabi Lungu? It’s infantile. The registration of voters is on-going and only started this week. There’s no issue here but the secretary general of the Zambia they Want is trying to create one. Utterly despicable behaviour.
That’s the problem of being an advisor to your grand father.You start thinking like one