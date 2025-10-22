ZWW to write ECZ on why certain regions have higher voter numbers – Muhabi





Zambia We Want (ZWW) secretary general Muhabi Lungu says the organisation would write to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to explain why there is a higher registration of voters in some regions as opposed to some.





According to phase 1 of the voters registered by ECZ, data showed that Muchinga Province lagged behind in terms of the voters captured with 3990 voters.





This was announced yesterday during a press briefing by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro. The highest in terms of the voters captured was Copperbelt at 16,550, followed by Luapula at 14,106 and then Southern 11,223, Western 10,486, Lusaka 9,248, Northern 8,949, North Western – 8,244, Eastern 7973, Central 5148 and finally Muchinga t the tail end at Muchinga 3990





But Lungu who attended the press briefing, said he did not want



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zww-to-write-ecz-on-why-certain-regions-have-higher-voter-numbers-muhabi/