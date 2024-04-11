10 arrested over theft of cows from Museveni’s farm

Police in central Uganda have arrested at least 10 suspects believed to be highly linked to continuous theft of cattle from the state farm in Gomba District, authorities have said.

Police on Monday said the arrests come after 5 cows were on March 29 reported missing from the farm in Kirasi, Ddegeya Parish, Maddu Sub-county.

According to police, its Flying Squad Unit (FSU) was dispatched from the crime intelligence headquarters, and established that Lwekibira Village cattle dealer Robert Nyanzi was buying stolen cows from the State farm.

“His arrest led to tracking down five other cattle dealers who were also arrested. These include 29-year-old Frank Aliho, Fred Tatuleka, Gordon Tumusiime, 35-year-old Willy Kanyerezi and businessman Godfrey Gumisiriza,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga said in a press statement.

He added: “An additional 4 suspects were also arrested on March 5, 2024 at around 8pm. The suspects include 40-year-old veterinary officer Wilson Bazibumbira who is attached to the farm, 50-year-old cattle dealer Ronald Kirimunte, 56-year-old peasant Matiya Byarugaba and the 30-year-old manager of the farm identified as Ronald Gitta.”

Enanga emphasized that “police discovered that the cattle dealers conspired with workers at the state farm to steal the cows.”

“Investigations are continuing together with local partners to pursue all suspects responsible for perpetrating cattle theft from the state farm, and dismantle their criminal racket,” he noted.

Cattle theft remains persistent in remote Uganda even as police in Mbale City April 1 arrested a 30-year-old man and impounded a Prado TX car that was allegedly used in transporting suspected stolen cows within and around Bugisu sub-region.

A bull and cow were later recovered.