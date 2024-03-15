12 REASONS WHY UPND PRAISE SINGERS AND ALL ZAMBIANS MUST THANK ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU- Dr. Chris Zumani

12 REASONS WHY UPND PRAISE SINGERS AND ALL ZAMBIANS MUST THANK ARCHBISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

1. In South Africa, we talk of Desmond Tutu, an Anglican archbishop best known for his strong and open opposition against state brutality, oppression and injustices of the apartheid government then. This is the stature of Archbishop Mpundu today in Zambia.

2. As outstanding clergy in speaking for justice, freedom and equality, the renowned South African clergy received the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1984 ahead of Nelson Mandela. Tutu was the feared voice that openly spoke against the apartheid regime and petitioned the UN, US, UK, EU, AU, SADC several times.

3. In post apartheid South Africa, Tutu was in 1995 named head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission by Nelson Mandela in order investigate, mediate and heal the country from apartheid era human rights abuses and political atrocities. Even in his grave, Archbishop Desmond Tutu still remains a respected activist.

4. In Zambia today, Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu takes the place and role of Desmond Tutu. Mpundu firmly believes in promoting human rights, equality and fundamental freedoms for all people. He has shown Zambians high moral principles in his career as a Catholic clergy and citizen.

5. Before our eyes and those who have passed away, Archbishop Mpundu stand out among few Zambians who consistently speak for the oppressed, vulnerable and marginalized in society. He is a man of noble aspiration for humanity; he is a citizen of noble contribution to Zambia both morally, spiritually and politically.

6. This has been his moral duty and political signature under all our seven presidents: Kenneth Kaunda, FT Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda, Micheal Sata, Edgar Lungu and now Hakainde Hichilema. In Zambia, Archbishop Mpundu is a big moral institution that each republican president has not ignored. He is a loud political and religious voice for all.

7. Like Desmond Tutu, archbishop Mpundu is among very few Zambians who have openly condemned overt authoritarian tendencies and weaponization of state institutions by president Hichilema and his UPND government. “Under Hichilema, Zambia is a one man dictatorship”, such have been his views consistently.

8. This is the person who partnered with HH to oppose and fight what was then deemed as ‘PF dictatorship’ before 2021 and his role as OCIDA chairman was very crucial in raising the national and regional advocacy message against president Edgar Lungu.

9. In the face of Archbishop Mpundu, we see a man who consistently sings the same song of Justice, democracy, good governance and peace for Zambians regardless of who is in state house. There are very few people with this type of