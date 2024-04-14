13 suspects in police grips over murder of top Ethiopian opposition leader

Police in the tumultuous Oromia region have arrested thirteen individuals in connection with the murder of prominent Ethiopian opposition figure Bate Urgessa, according to reports.

While authorities have not disclosed the identities of the suspects, they have confirmed the initiation of a criminal inquiry into the matter.

Mr. Bate, a key member of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) opposition party, was fatally shot earlier this week. His body was discovered on Wednesday morning near a dumpster in his hometown of Meki.

Family members informed local media that he had been forcibly taken from his hotel room on Tuesday night by individuals resembling government security personnel.

The regional government of Oromia has refuted any involvement of its security forces in the incident.

Medical sources revealed to the BBC that Mr. Bate’s body displayed multiple gunshot wounds.

Although he was laid to rest on Thursday, concerns persist regarding the adequacy of forensic examinations conducted.

Both the US and UK governments have urged for an impartial investigation into the assassination.