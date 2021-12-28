2 WOMEN SEXUALLY ABUSED, MURDERED DURING CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS IN CHIPATA

By Christopher Banda in Chipata,

Two women were sexually abused and murdered in separate incidences in Chipata district of Eastern province during Christmas celebration, police say.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Davis Simwanza who confirmed the development stated that Margaret Phiri aged 38 of Chinjala Settlement Schemes was found dead after being sexually abused by unknown people at Madzimoyo Trading Centre.

He said a big bottle of Castle Lager containing locally brewed beer commonly known as Kachasu was found close to the body but that no visible injuries were seen, though it was suspected that the deceased could have been sexually abused.

“Brief facts are that female Margaret Phiri left her parents’ home on 18th December 2021 and went to Madzimoyo Trading Centre where she was plating her client’s hair. She had no fixed abode at Mazimoyo and on the eve of Christmas at about 19:30 hours she was seen at a local drinking place socialising. She was later discovered dead by some members of the public,” the Police Commanding officer explained.

He said when police visited the scene, they found the deceased’s body at Joseph Sakala’s tavern with blood stains in the mouth and notse.

Mr Simwanza also confirmed that police picked up the body of another female suspected to have been sexually abused by unknown people.

He said the second body which had not yet been identified at the time was found with deep cuts on the head with poked eyes.

“An unknown sharp instrument is believed to have been used and the body was found completely naked along the ditch within Namuseche Correctional Facility farm in Chipata,” the police explained.

He said no arrests had been made on the two incidences but that the two bodies had been deposited in the Chipata Central Hospital mortuary awaiting further identification and postmortem.

And in a related matter, Police in Lundazi picked up a body of a 69 year old Malawian national who was murdered by unknown people.

Simwanza said police received a report of Murder which occurred on the eve of Christmas where Batton Mwale of Kasungu district in Malawi was murdered by unknown persons.

“Police visited the scene and found the dead body with a deep cut on the head and blood coming out from the same wound”, he stated.

“The body was deposited in Mwase General Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem, and investigations have been instituted,” said Simwanza