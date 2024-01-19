200 STARLINK SATELLITE KITS ARRIVE IN THE COUNTRY

Ministry of Information and Media (MIM) Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the consignment of 200 starlink satellite kits that have arrived in the country will enhance internet speed in public service institutions.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kawana said that the government has partnered with Space X’s starline team, a United States of America (USA) based institution to explore the provision of affordable and reliable internet services in the country.

Speaking when receiving the first consignment of Starlink satellite kits, Mr Kawana said that the government will ensure that all public service sites have access to the internet.

The permanent secretary said the government will target remote borders and towns as sites for the installation of the satellite kits.

Mr Kawana further urged citizens to safeguard the satellite kits against theft and vandalism.

And Smart Zambia National Coordinator Percy Chinyama said the StarLink satellite kits will improve internet connectivity and enhance economic growth and business opportunities in the country.