2021 General Election Results available on Official ECZ website- ECZ

2021 General Election Results available on Official ECZ website

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has observed that there are some misleading statements circulating on social media that the Commission has shut down the portal for 2021 General Election Results. The Commission urges stakeholders and the public to ignore the disinformation being peddled and further wishes to advise the public not to rely on social media reports.

The 2021 General Election Results and other historical election results are available on the Official Electoral Commission of Zambia website https://www.elections.org.zm/ and specifically on the following link https://www.elections.org.zm/?page_id=4293