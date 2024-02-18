2024 is a year of restored hope- Hon. Heartson Mabeta

Kankoyo member of Parliament Hon. Heartson Mabeta writes

THERE IS SO MUCH IN STOKE IN 2024

The 188 million dollars from IMF will be circulating in the Zambian economy.

Another 125 million dollars from the world Bank will be circulating in our economy.

Another 660 million dollars on the Lusaka Ndola dual carriage way will be circulating in our economy creating over 3500 jobs to the youths in lusaka ,Kabwe, Kapiri, mpongwe, masaiti ,Ndola and luansha.

Another 71 million dollars on the Ndola_Sakania Mufulira Road creating a 1000 jobs to the youths in Ndola and Mufulira.

4 Another 200 million dollars into the kasamba open_cast mine in lufwanyama which will be producing 20,000 metric tonnes of copper per year creating over 4000 jobs to the youths in kitwe, chambeshi, kalulushi, lufwanyama , Chingola and Kasempa.

5 Another 500 million dollars in the expansion of NFCA to bring on board addition 30,000 metric tonnes of copper per year hence creating 4000 jobs to the youths in Chingola, Kitwe, Mufulira, kalulushi and chambeshi.

Another 2 billion dollars from Barrick into a greenfield operations in North Western to produce 110,000 metric tonnes of copper hence creating over 6000 jobs for the youths in all the districts from North Western province.

Another 100 million dollars in the dewatering of shaft 28 in luansha which was abandoned in 1997 hence creating over 300 jobs to the youths in luansha.

Additional 500 million dollars in shaft 28 upon completion of dewatering of shaft 28 to increase copper production in luansha from 40,000 metric tonnes per year to 70,000 metric tonnes hence creating another 3000 jobs to the youths in luansha ,Ndola and kitwe.

Additional 400 million dollars to into Mopani to complete all unfinished expansion projects abandoned by GLENCORE to increase copper production at Mopani from the current lowest level of 40,000 metric tonnes to 200,000 metric tons per year hence creating over 8000 new jobs in kitwe and Mufulira

Another 220 million dollars into Mopani to clear all unpaid contractors and suppliers at Mopani.

Another 80 million dollars bevra for working capital for Mopani just incase Mopani runs out of working capital due to un forseen circumstances.

12 Another 50 million dollars in the setting up of a Processing plant to recover 20,000 metric tonnes of copper per year in thr black mountain in kankoyo in Mufulira hence creating over 700 new jobs for the youths in kankoyo.

13 Another 250 million dollars by Vedanta in KCM to clear all unpaid bills for suppliers and contractors.

14 Another 200 million per year in the next 6 years by Vedanta into KCM to revamp production of copper from the current 30,000 metric tonnes per year to its golden days of 300,000 metric tonnes per year hence creating over 10,000 new jobs for the youths in Chingola, Chililabombwe and Nampundwe.

Another 20 million dollars per year into coporate and social responsibility by Vedanta.

Another 300 million dollars the creation of 10 farm blocks in all the 10 farm blocks in the 10 provinces in Zambia hence creating over 50,000 new jobs.

Another 500 million dollars in the expansion project of United Capital Fertilizer LTD in the production of the first ever Urea fertilizer in Zambia hence creating over 4500 direct and indirect jobs.

2024 is a year of restored hope.

Your servant.

Hon Heartson Mabeta