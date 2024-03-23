2026 UPND KUYA BEBELE… they are packing their bags- Hon. Nickson Chilangwa

2026 UPND KUYA BEBELE
“…it seems the executives live in a different country and not in Zambia…”
Parliament News 22-03-2024
KAWAMBWA Member of Parliament, Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, today, on behalf of Zambians, delivered a message to the UPND Government through Her Honour the Vice President: enough is enough; Zambians are tired.
In delivering this message, the seasoned parliamentarian stated, “Madam Vice President, when is your government going to come to terms with the reality on the ground? I speak because if you go through publications, if you browse social media, if you listen to radio stations, people are saying the same things. But according to what we have here, it looks like the executives are living in a different country and not the real Zambia where we are.”
He quoted Dr. Kobler, a Swiss psychiatrist, who states in her book “Death and Dying” that when people are dying, there are certain stages they go through: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.
The KAWAMBWA strongman questioned where the promises made by the UPND to the Zambian people are and why they have not been fulfilled.
“When are you going to accept that things are not the way they used to be? When are people going to come to terms with the mirage, the dream, the K50 mealie that you believed you would deliver to the Zambians?”
He called on the UPND government to face the reality of the country’s state and what is on the ground.
“Is the UPND government going to come to terms with the reality that the mirage they chased and asked a lot of people to follow is still a mirage? And they should come to terms with the reality on the ground that in 2026, UPND, Kuya Bebele, they are packing their bags. Zambians are fed up.”
Even if they go, it is not you coming back.
It can’t honourable
In less than five years,you are crying in the opposition while your friends were in opposition for twenty three years.Idiots you are urepentant like Satan Lucipher.Forget getting back to power in your entire life.
Dickson chilangwa should have remained in jail. Whether you like it or not UPND will win in 2026, 2031 and 2036. By that time, your leg will be even much shorter than it is.
Failed John Tushimi party, bubela bubela kubeja
The idiot only has two seered senses, 1. Yakusulukuta. 2. Vomiting Rubbish. Who and what are you fool to ask anyone to pack a bag when they are going nowhere? STUPID IDIOT.
It would have been very easy for UPND to pack their bags in 2026 if an alternative was in place. So as opposition try to work hard to find a salable party and a selable person now so that people identify with that person and party time has ran out. Minus that UPND will walk over in 2026
Dreaming is free!
Will you vote in place of Zambians
Utu tuba bantu awe tatwakata insoni(these people don’t have shame on them). If I were in PF and got that beating in the elections, I would really keep quiet and just work hard if at all us Zambians who voted to change can forgive them. No wonder now they are saying “buka”. We have never slept, welcome if you have finally work up.
He said just read social media, well that is what I have done. Please check how many are in support of your rubbish then we can speak. Why not just work quietly then? Why all the time you must be fighting? When are you going to work than do politics? By the way the correct way of addressing Maps imwe ba media is Hon member of parliament Mr Chilangwa. Not Hon Chilangwa
Mr Chilangwa read through and see if what is mentioned and tabulated bellow is not what has and is happening then you can go on with your blind eyes of your dreams – 2026
GpOD KNEW HH7 WILL HANDLE ZAMBIA’S PROBLEMS WELL.
By Editors
1. Edgar Lungu closed Indeni , HH’s govt opened.
2. Edgar Lungu imposed employment freeze , HH is employing.
3. Edgar stopped paying council workers they went into 7 to 15 months arrears , HH cleared paying all council workers.
4. Edgar Lungu failed to pay CDF , HH increased and he has been paying.
5. Edgar Lungu failed to run education, scrapped off meal allowances , HH reinstated them and extended meal allowances to 7 public universities.
6. Edgar Lungu failed to manage debt , which destroyed the economy with effects being felt today , HH has managed the first part of debt restructuring.
7. Edgar Lungu started failing to properly collect revenue, HH raised it to k100billion. ZRA just increased it’s revenue tax base.
8. Edgar Lungu failed to employ health workers , and only did replacement , HH is recruiting thousands every year.
9. Edgar Lungu failed to recruit in defense and education , HH is recruiting.
10. Edgar Lungu failed free education introduction, HH is doing it.
11. Edgar Lungu failed to run Mopani which produces copper , HH has found an equity partner.
12. Edgar Lungu failed to attract FDI , HH has brought over $3.8bn.
11. Edgar Lungu failed to do Kasama airport, HH did it : and construction of Airports in all provinces will be done this year.
12 . Edgar Lungu failed to run fisheries , HH has done it by restocking and producing more than 4million fingerlings.
13. Edgar Lungu failed to revamp Malls by failing to attract investment and shops started closing HH has revamped them.
14. Edgar Lungu failed to manage political violence , HH has managed.
15. Edgar Lungu failed to enact access to information bill , HH has done it , removed death penalty , removed criminal defamation of president.
16. Edgar Lungu failed to increase allocation to health , and only put it at k1.4 bn for purchase of medicines and medical supplies , HH has put it at k4.6bn as of last year.
17. Edgar Lungu failed to run a balanced cabinet , HH has done it.
18. Edgar Lungu failed to manage debt , HH Enacted debt management act no 15. Of 2022.
19. Edgar Lungu promised ZNS training for all grade 12s , he failed and HH introduced skills training under CDF and youths and women are being trained.
20. Edgar Lungu closed media houses , HH has not closed any media house.
21. Edgar Lungu went for council levies and his cadres, HH has given back authority to local authorities.
22. In Edgar Lungu’s citizens were killed through politics like Nsama , Mapenzi , Kasongo , Lawrence Etc , HH has brought sanity.
23. Edgar Lungu failed to pay 258,000 farmers , HH has paid all of them.
24. Edgar Lungu failed to pay retirees in government , HH cleared them and paid TAZAMA ex workers , together with Tazara workers.
25. In Edgar Lungu’s regime people stole social cash transfer , HH has increased number of beneficiaries.
26. Edgar Lungu failed to take advantage of DRC opportunities, HH has established electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant.
27. Edgar Lungu failed to run fertilizer production , HH enabled manufacturing plant at $138 million.
28. Edgar Lungu failed to take advantage of ZNS to grow the economy, HH bought 10 milling plants and have reopened farm blocks.
Research questions and solutions
1. Price of mealie meal
Solution: govt has started working towards reducing cost of producing maize by making fertilizer locally , planting more and introducing credit facilities.
2. Kwacha loss of value
Solution: govt reopening liquidated KCM , Mopani , exporting more agricultural products , and attracting foreign direct investment to grow more dollars
3. Fuel price – :
Solution: Opening Indeni to reduce shock , remove exercise duty , and bulk buying and improving Indeni by reconfiguration so as to make it a refinery to have new pipelines from Mozambique and Angola .
I would have agreed to this statement if there was credible opposition who could pose a serious challenge to them but as things stand at the moment they are still going to win in 2026 although by a smaller margin than 2021.
Actually it is you Mr. Chilangwa who is not in terms with the reality on the ground, you are in a different country and not Zambia. Come 2026 you will cry the loudest more than you did last time. Who can vote for you again? Stop cheating yourself , you will never rule this Country again kkkkkkkkkk.