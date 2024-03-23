2026 UPND KUYA BEBELE… they are packing their bags- Hon. Nickson Chilangwa

2026 UPND KUYA BEBELE

“…it seems the executives live in a different country and not in Zambia…”

Parliament News 22-03-2024

KAWAMBWA Member of Parliament, Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, today, on behalf of Zambians, delivered a message to the UPND Government through Her Honour the Vice President: enough is enough; Zambians are tired.

In delivering this message, the seasoned parliamentarian stated, “Madam Vice President, when is your government going to come to terms with the reality on the ground? I speak because if you go through publications, if you browse social media, if you listen to radio stations, people are saying the same things. But according to what we have here, it looks like the executives are living in a different country and not the real Zambia where we are.”

He quoted Dr. Kobler, a Swiss psychiatrist, who states in her book “Death and Dying” that when people are dying, there are certain stages they go through: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

The KAWAMBWA strongman questioned where the promises made by the UPND to the Zambian people are and why they have not been fulfilled.

“When are you going to accept that things are not the way they used to be? When are people going to come to terms with the mirage, the dream, the K50 mealie that you believed you would deliver to the Zambians?”

He called on the UPND government to face the reality of the country’s state and what is on the ground.

“Is the UPND government going to come to terms with the reality that the mirage they chased and asked a lot of people to follow is still a mirage? And they should come to terms with the reality on the ground that in 2026, UPND, Kuya Bebele, they are packing their bags. Zambians are fed up.”