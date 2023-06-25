22-year-old Footballer Falls From Spain Hotel Balcony, Dies

A Scotby FC footballer, John McKenna, 22, has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Ibiza in Spain.

McKenna who is from Carlisle in Cumbria, England died after the fall on Friday morning at his three-star hotel in the party resort of San Antonio, Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

A friend and former Carlisle United player, Josh Dixon, said he was heartbroken to have lost one of his closest mates all the way through school.

He said, “Wherever you went you would put a smile on someone’s face. Will be a huge miss to us all. Rest easy, big man.”

“A true gent and the most genuinely nice lad around, never a smile off his face, one of the best. Rest easy big man,” another friend, Olly Doyle said.

The police are not currently treating the incident as suspicious.

Scotby FC tweeted, “Today we lost a legend, a brilliant player but an even better person. Never forgotten but loved always. RIP big John.”